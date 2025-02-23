William Blair Has Pessimistic Outlook of JLL Q1 Earnings

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.96. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle’s current full-year earnings is $16.45 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s Q3 2025 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.10 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $7.93 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on JLL. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $292.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.00.

NYSE JLL opened at $261.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $171.45 and a one year high of $288.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $265.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.09.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 16,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 2,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 202,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,162,000 after purchasing an additional 50,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

