William Blair Has Pessimistic Outlook of SPNS Q1 Earnings

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) – William Blair reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sapiens International in a report released on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair analyst D. Becker now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sapiens International’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sapiens International from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Sapiens International Price Performance

SPNS opened at $27.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.48. Sapiens International has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $134.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.89 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 17.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 451.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,131,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,168,000 after purchasing an additional 926,405 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,077,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after purchasing an additional 32,126 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,866,000 after purchasing an additional 155,880 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 932,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,062,000 after purchasing an additional 369,947 shares during the period. Finally, Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

