William Blair Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Friday,RTT News reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Bandwidth Price Performance

Bandwidth stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $25.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.67 million, a P/E ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.36). Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $209.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bandwidth will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bandwidth

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,777 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $48,292.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,126.37. This trade represents a 2.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill sold 5,561 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $118,226.86. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 41,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,199.50. This represents a 11.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,417 shares of company stock worth $1,063,184. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bandwidth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Bandwidth by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Stories

