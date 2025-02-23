Workday (WDAY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Workday to post earnings of $1.75 per share and revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Workday to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $256.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $260.75 and its 200-day moving average is $253.16. Workday has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total transaction of $117,169.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,408 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,681.92. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.42, for a total transaction of $13,799,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,785,200. The trade was a 48.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 438,819 shares of company stock worth $113,142,592. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $314.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.11.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

