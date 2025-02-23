X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:ASHR)

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 125,124 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 43% compared to the typical daily volume of 87,553 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 1,687.5% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 42,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $13,235,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $3,680,000. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $18,529,000.

Get X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund alerts:

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund stock opened at $27.37 on Friday. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.33 and its 200-day moving average is $26.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.47.

About X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The fund holds physical China A-shares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.