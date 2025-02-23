Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 174.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 73,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.38.

In related news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 22,468 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $903,213.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,340.40. The trade was a 41.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sherry Aulin sold 18,709 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $770,997.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,492 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,969. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XENE shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

