XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Up 8.7% – Time to Buy?

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.29 and last traded at $19.24. 4,158,585 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 10,505,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XPEV. Citigroup dropped their target price on XPeng from $14.60 to $13.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on XPeng from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.80 target price (up from $8.20) on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of XPeng in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPeng has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.91.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average of $11.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd boosted its holdings in XPeng by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd now owns 37,959,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650,000 shares during the period. TMT General Partner Ltd purchased a new position in XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,501,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in XPeng by 1,138.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,598,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227,055 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,047,000. Finally, OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in XPeng by 947.5% in the 4th quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,759,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,750 shares in the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

