Zacks Research Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of AptarGroup in a report issued on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.28. The consensus estimate for AptarGroup’s current full-year earnings is $5.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.48 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.60.

AptarGroup Price Performance

ATR opened at $146.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $135.96 and a 1 year high of $178.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.56%.

Institutional Trading of AptarGroup

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 312.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 328.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

About AptarGroup

(Get Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.