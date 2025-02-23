Zacks Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Cummins

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cummins in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.31. The consensus estimate for Cummins’ current full-year earnings is $22.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q2 2025 earnings at $5.78 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.88 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $22.34 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.82 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $7.14 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $7.18 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CMI. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cummins from $424.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cummins from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.67.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $366.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.05. Cummins has a 12-month low of $259.06 and a 12-month high of $387.90. The company has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

