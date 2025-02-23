Zacks Research Has Pessimistic View of NVR Q1 Earnings

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NVR in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $110.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $120.88. The consensus estimate for NVR’s current full-year earnings is $505.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NVR’s Q2 2025 earnings at $127.75 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $130.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $503.40 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $122.66 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $137.97 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $141.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $549.58 EPS.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 16.34%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,356.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVR

NVR Price Performance

NVR stock opened at $7,084.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7,959.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8,773.79. NVR has a 52 week low of $7,073.38 and a 52 week high of $9,964.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $3,277,825,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NVR by 1,100,012.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 363,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,562,046,000 after purchasing an additional 363,004 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in NVR by 116,808.2% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 57,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $468,528,000 after purchasing an additional 57,236 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,643,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the third quarter valued at approximately $348,545,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total transaction of $1,074,730.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,891,380. This trade represents a 11.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.