Zacks Research Has Strong Forecast for Teradyne Q1 Earnings

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Teradyne in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Teradyne’s current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teradyne’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.48 EPS.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. Northland Capmk upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teradyne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.77.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $115.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.99. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $95.80 and a 12 month high of $163.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.45.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $49,047.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,269.64. The trade was a 1.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,800. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,013,134 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

