Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for Timken Earnings

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Timken in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.58. The consensus estimate for Timken’s current full-year earnings is $5.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Timken’s FY2027 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Timken had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 7.71%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Timken from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Timken from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Timken from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Timken from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Timken from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.70.

Timken Stock Performance

Timken stock opened at $81.26 on Friday. Timken has a 12-month low of $69.35 and a 12-month high of $94.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Timken by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Timken in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $407,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,091.50. This trade represents a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Timken Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

