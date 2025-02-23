Zacks Research Issues Negative Forecast for ORLY Earnings

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $9.81 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $10.17. The consensus estimate for O’Reilly Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $43.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q2 2025 earnings at $11.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $11.66 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $10.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $43.05 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $11.05 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $12.29 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $12.94 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $12.01 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $48.29 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $53.00 EPS.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ORLY. Guggenheim lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,390.81.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.7 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,303.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,253.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,202.38. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $947.49 and a 52 week high of $1,350.27.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a net margin of 14.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $1,082,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760 shares in the company, valued at $988,000. This represents a 52.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total value of $769,041.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,201.95. The trade was a 99.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,201 shares of company stock worth $2,840,852. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.