Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Estimate for ENSG Earnings

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for The Ensign Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.38. The consensus estimate for The Ensign Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s FY2027 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 6.99%.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.17.

The Ensign Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $126.34 on Friday. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $113.27 and a 52-week high of $158.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.65 and a 200 day moving average of $142.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.89%.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $259,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,299.50. The trade was a 7.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $96,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,752 shares in the company, valued at $4,258,536.96. The trade was a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,486 shares of company stock worth $6,254,710. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

