Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Estimate for PB Earnings

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $5.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.70 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 6.64%.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PB. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $76.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.97. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $86.75. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 181.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 272,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,627,000 after acquiring an additional 48,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Harrison Stafford II sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $320,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,578,459.59. This represents a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total transaction of $42,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,593,247.90. The trade was a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,140,995. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.85%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

