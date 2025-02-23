Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Estimate for FHI Earnings

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Federated Hermes in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Federated Hermes’ current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Federated Hermes’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 16.44%.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $44.00 price objective on Federated Hermes in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FHI

Federated Hermes Stock Down 1.3 %

FHI stock opened at $37.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.42. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16. Federated Hermes has a twelve month low of $31.24 and a twelve month high of $43.92.

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,000,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,546 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $215,240.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,950,715.76. This trade represents a 3.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

About Federated Hermes

(Get Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.