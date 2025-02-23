Zacks Research Issues Positive Outlook for Masimo Earnings

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Masimo in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Masimo’s current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Masimo’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MASI. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.40.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $169.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.03. Masimo has a one year low of $101.61 and a one year high of $184.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Masimo by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,097,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,338,509,000 after buying an additional 1,340,836 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,586,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $758,182,000 after purchasing an additional 66,215 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,454,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,647 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Masimo by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,735,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $286,823,000 after acquiring an additional 943,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,662,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $274,791,000 after acquiring an additional 135,888 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

