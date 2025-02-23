Zacks Research Lifts Earnings Estimates for Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Meta Platforms in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the social networking company will earn $5.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.72. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $26.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q3 2025 earnings at $6.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $7.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $24.94 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $6.59 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $8.23 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $27.96 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $30.97 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $710.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $630.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $719.26.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $683.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $647.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $591.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $414.50 and a 52 week high of $740.91.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.33 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of META. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,092 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $261,680,000 after buying an additional 112,047 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,095 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.30, for a total value of $511,596.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,790 shares in the company, valued at $21,362,687. The trade was a 2.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 55,589 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.72, for a total value of $39,897,337.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 810,217 shares of company stock worth $523,808,864. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.36%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

