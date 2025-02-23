Zacks Research Lowers Earnings Estimates for United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Rentals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $9.02 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $9.27. The consensus estimate for United Rentals’ current full-year earnings is $44.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Rentals’ Q2 2025 earnings at $10.91 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $12.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $12.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $44.87 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $10.35 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $12.11 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $13.56 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $51.80 EPS.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%.

URI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Baird R W upgraded United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.00.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $656.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $731.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $769.95. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $596.48 and a 1 year high of $896.98. The stock has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $1.79 dividend. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

