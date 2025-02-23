Zacks Research Weighs in on AGCO’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AGCO in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. The consensus estimate for AGCO’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AGCO’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.62 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.91 EPS.

Get AGCO alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on AGCO from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AGCO from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on AGCO from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on AGCO from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.20.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $98.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. AGCO has a 12 month low of $84.35 and a 12 month high of $125.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 3.64%.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGCO

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of AGCO by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGCO

(Get Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.