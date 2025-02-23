Zacks Research Weighs in on Danaher’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Danaher in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.85. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $7.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.62 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.51 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.43 EPS.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DHR. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research raised Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Danaher from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $209.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.96. Danaher has a 1 year low of $196.80 and a 1 year high of $281.70.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHR. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,923,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 40,196.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 429,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,539,000 after purchasing an additional 428,897 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total transaction of $1,277,541.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,149.90. This represents a 21.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 20.45%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

