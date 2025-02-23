Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock Price Up 11.7% – Time to Buy?

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) rose 11.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $34.62. Approximately 435,270 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 677,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.99.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Zai Lab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.27.

In related news, insider Rafael Amado sold 7,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $199,281.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,157.52. This trade represents a 18.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 22.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 58.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 26.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 604,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,584,000 after purchasing an additional 125,532 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,666,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Zai Lab by 4,851.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

