Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.81. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $18.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ingmar Bruns purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,514.12. The trade was a 120.27 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Skvarka acquired 60,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 149,551 shares in the company, valued at $257,227.72. The trade was a 67.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.24.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

