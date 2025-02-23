ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect ZoomInfo Technologies to post earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $297.64 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ZI opened at $9.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.01. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $17.89.

ZI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $10.30 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 4,898 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $53,926.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,435.59. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Randall Winn sold 290,541 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $3,213,383.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,266,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,010,885.42. The trade was a 18.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

