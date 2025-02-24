4,350 Shares in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 25.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $52.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $52.09 and a 12-month high of $112.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.11.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 13.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $180,415.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,565.76. This represents a 12.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.20.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

