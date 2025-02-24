5,051 Shares in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 626.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 195,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 20,537 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Credo Technology Group

In related news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 12,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total transaction of $606,193.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 656,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,824,986.88. This trade represents a 1.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pantas Sutardja sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $125,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,902,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,224,837.92. This trade represents a 0.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,305,679 shares of company stock valued at $89,862,242. 16.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRDO. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $38.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 6.3 %

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $66.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -445.20 and a beta of 2.09. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $86.69.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

