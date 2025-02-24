ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,259,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,793 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $21,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

ADMA Biologics Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $15.84 on Monday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.57 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

