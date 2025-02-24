Air France-KLM (AFLYY) versus The Competition Critical Review

Air France-KLM (OTC:AFLYY – Get Free Report) is one of 36 public companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Air France-KLM to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of Air France-KLM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Air France-KLM and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air France-KLM 0.39% 19.62% 0.34% Air France-KLM Competitors 1.65% -24.83% 2.54%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air France-KLM 0 1 0 0 2.00 Air France-KLM Competitors 865 2454 3526 208 2.44

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Air France-KLM and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 35.25%. Given Air France-KLM’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Air France-KLM has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Air France-KLM and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Air France-KLM $32.49 billion $1.01 billion 8.40 Air France-KLM Competitors $15.44 billion $442.30 million 8.10

Air France-KLM has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Air France-KLM is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Air France-KLM has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air France-KLM’s rivals have a beta of 2.38, suggesting that their average stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Air France-KLM rivals beat Air France-KLM on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress.

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.