Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at $199,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.21.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $20.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.51. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.82 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 44.70% and a net margin of 1.30%. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This is a boost from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

