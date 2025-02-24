Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Holdings in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) by 14,124.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,842 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNTK. Merewether Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Kinetik by 56.6% in the third quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 662,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,976,000 after purchasing an additional 239,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 352,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,957,000 after buying an additional 82,600 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth $3,558,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,297,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinetik by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,435,000 after purchasing an additional 66,329 shares in the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNTK opened at $59.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.89. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $67.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is 115.13%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KNTK. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kinetik from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Kinetik from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kinetik from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kinetik from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinetik has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

