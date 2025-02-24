Allworth Financial LP Acquires 216 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000.

GLDM opened at $58.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.68. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $40.06 and a 1 year high of $58.37.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

