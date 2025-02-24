Allworth Financial LP Acquires 724 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,110,000. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 22,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,017,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:XT opened at $62.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $64.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.47.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

