Allworth Financial LP Boosts Holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 1,193.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in IAC were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IAC by 581.3% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 98,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 83,878 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IAC by 5.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 948,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,027,000 after acquiring an additional 52,271 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in IAC by 5.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 278,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,999,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in IAC by 15.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 334,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,990,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in IAC by 922.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 54,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on IAC from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen cut their price target on IAC from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays cut their price target on IAC from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on IAC from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $45.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.10. IAC Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.61 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

