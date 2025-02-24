Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $801,000.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Price Performance

BLOK stock opened at $45.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $926.29 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.64. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $54.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.03.

About Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.