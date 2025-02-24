Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 89.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. MBA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $40.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.91. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.03.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

