Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 97.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 4,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $61.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.55. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $45.46 and a 52-week high of $70.25.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

