Allworth Financial LP Buys 140 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 56,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $101.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.92 and its 200-day moving average is $114.17. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $126.09.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

