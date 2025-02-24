Allworth Financial LP Buys 173 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 18,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWG Holdings LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $76.79 on Monday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.26 and a 1 year high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 9.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.86 and its 200-day moving average is $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.40 and a beta of 0.87.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $709.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $439,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,784.24. This represents a 8.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

