Allworth Financial LP Decreases Position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,597 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FAAR. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 67,136 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 36,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 145,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,941 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock opened at $28.35 on Monday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $27.42 and a 1-year high of $31.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.3264 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

