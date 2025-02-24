Allworth Financial LP Has $109,000 Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 149 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GDS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,149,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3,346.2% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 20,479 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 15.1% in the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 113.4% in the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 18,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 115 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.79, for a total value of $82,085.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,668,958.41. The trade was a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $394,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,930. The trade was a 25.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,112 shares of company stock worth $35,878,612. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $726.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8,072.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $434.84 and a fifty-two week high of $881.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $739.92 and a 200-day moving average of $634.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 target price (up previously from $750.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on HubSpot from $880.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on HubSpot from $730.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HubSpot from $635.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on HubSpot from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $863.96.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

