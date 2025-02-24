Allworth Financial LP Has $118,000 Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 84.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 223.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

PBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $36.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $43.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.68 and its 200-day moving average is $39.45.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

