Allworth Financial LP Has $125,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 264.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSTA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Define Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FSTA stock opened at $51.97 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12-month low of $45.31 and a 12-month high of $52.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average of $50.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.