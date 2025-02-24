Allworth Financial LP Has $133,000 Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in EQT were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQT. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in EQT by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 63,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 32,484 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 36.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 133,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 35,733 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in EQT by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 16,416 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in EQT by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,133,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,520,000 after purchasing an additional 28,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $1,351,803.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,038,086.64. This represents a 13.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQT. Stephens boosted their target price on EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on EQT from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on EQT

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $50.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.88. The stock has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.37, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.08.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.50%.

About EQT

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.