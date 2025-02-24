Allworth Financial LP Has $134,000 Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ADM shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.11.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE:ADM opened at $48.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $44.92 and a one year high of $66.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.77 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

