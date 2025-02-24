Allworth Financial LP Invests $136,000 in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

iShares Global Materials ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global Materials ETF stock opened at $82.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.17. The stock has a market cap of $215.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Global Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.38.

iShares Global Materials ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

