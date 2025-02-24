Allworth Financial LP Purchases 165 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XAR stock opened at $162.69 on Monday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $131.78 and a 52-week high of $181.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

