Allworth Financial LP Purchases 369 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 467.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AYI. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 19,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AYI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Acuity Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $320.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair raised Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.40.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

AYI opened at $309.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $317.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.48. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.64 and a 1 year high of $345.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.10. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $951.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.01%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Further Reading

