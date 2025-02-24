Allworth Financial LP Purchases 951 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 43.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 109,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 33,054 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 195,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $16.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $16.99.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 18.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.44%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

