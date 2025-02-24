Allworth Financial LP Raises Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 79.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $40.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $44.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average of $38.44.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.