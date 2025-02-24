Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,792 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Palliser Capital UK Ltd increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 989,417 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,188,000 after acquiring an additional 674,117 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,528,095 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,247,475,000 after acquiring an additional 485,731 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1,773.2% during the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 426,922 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,384,000 after acquiring an additional 404,131 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 35.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,766 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,340,000 after acquiring an additional 358,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,026,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Rio Tinto Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of RIO opened at $63.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.65. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $57.85 and a one year high of $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.94.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.